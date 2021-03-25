Judge OKs Arbitrator's Block Of Testimony Redo In CBA Fight

Law360 (March 25, 2021, 8:32 PM EDT) -- An arbitrator did not mishandle a labor dispute when he refused to let a New Jersey contractor reopen the record so witnesses could update prior testimony, a federal judge has ruled, enforcing a union's win in a hiring dispute. U.S. District Judge Susan D. Wigenton on Wednesday granted a bid by International Union of Operating Engineers Local 825 to uphold an arbitration award in a hiring dispute with Utility Systems Inc., shutting down claims by the contractor that the arbitrator improperly refused to let it present witnesses after the arbitration proceedings had concluded. Just after arbitration proceedings wrapped up in 2019...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS