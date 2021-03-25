Dem, GOP Lawmakers Suggest Expelling Migrant Children

Law360 (March 25, 2021, 5:38 PM EDT) -- Congress members on both sides of the aisle proposed rapidly expelling unaccompanied migrants at the southern border this week as federal agencies scrambled to accommodate ballooning numbers of minors in their care. On Wednesday, Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., introduced the Secure and Protect Act of 2021, which would amend existing statutes to allow the U.S. government to expel more unaccompanied children arriving at the border to their countries of origin without completing removal proceedings. A House Democrat ventured a similar proposition the same day, straying from the White House's repeated commitment to processing unaccompanied minors in the U.S. "The current situation...

