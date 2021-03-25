Brazilian Electric Parts Co. Seeks $1.4M Award Confirmation

Law360 (March 25, 2021, 7:13 PM EDT) -- A Brazilian electronic components company has petitioned for award confirmation in a New Jersey federal court of at least 8.4 million Brazilian real ($1.4 million) from a New Jersey electronics manufacturer after it breached a digital camera manufacturing agreement. Unicoba Da Amazônia SA won an arbitral award against Sakar International Inc. from the American Chamber of Commerce after the tribunal found that the New Jersey company improperly drew on a nearly $1 million backup letter of credit given as part of a camera manufacturing agreement and stopped supplying raw materials. Unicoba in a Wednesday petition to confirm its arbitral award said that...

