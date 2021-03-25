SPAC Investor Sues In Chancery Over MultiPlan's Stock Drop

Law360 (March 25, 2021, 9:37 PM EDT) -- Investors in a blank-check company that acquired data analytics firm MultiPlan Corp. last year hauled the venture and its founders into Delaware's Chancery Court on Thursday, citing huge losses on a conflicted special purpose acquisition company deal and alleging violations of the state's public corporate conduct standards. The complaint, led by stockholder Kwame Amo, named SPAC pioneer Michael Klein and 10 other individuals, as well as Churchill Capital Corp. III and affiliates. It sought damages for misleading or absent disclosures about MultiPlan before its $11 billion go-public merger valuation in October 2020 and subsequent stock plunge. Amo said in his complaint...

