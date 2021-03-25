Dem Lawmakers Urge Biden Admin To Rethink Pot Firings

Law360 (March 25, 2021, 3:26 PM EDT) -- Thirty Democratic members of Congress urged President Joe Biden in a letter on Thursday to nix a policy that disqualified potential White House staffers on the basis of past cannabis use. The lawmakers, led by Rep. Eric Blumenauer, D-Ore., founder of the Congressional Cannabis Caucus, said that the policy was antiquated, needlessly punitive and inconsistently applied, given Vice President Kamala Harris and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg's acknowledged past marijuana use. "Those in the upper ranks of your administration won't face consequences for their cannabis use, and nor should they, but the same standard should be applied across the administration," the legislators...

