Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

HVAC Maker Sues Feds Over Manager's Visa Denial

Law360 (March 25, 2021, 7:11 PM EDT) -- A Texas HVAC manufacturer slammed U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services' refusal to renew a manager's L-1 visa, saying in a California suit that the "application of a modicum of common sense" would have shown he was eligible for the renewal.

Yasin Gulam Dinani's job responsibilities hadn't changed from when USCIS first approved him for the L-1 visa in 2016 to when the agency declined to renew it in 2019, Dinani's employer, ADMP LLC, argued in a Wednesday complaint. An L-1 visa allows multinational companies to bring executives from abroad to the U.S.

"Defendants have erroneously denied a petition for renewal …...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!