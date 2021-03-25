HVAC Maker Sues Feds Over Manager's Visa Denial

Law360 (March 25, 2021, 7:11 PM EDT) -- A Texas HVAC manufacturer slammed U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services' refusal to renew a manager's L-1 visa, saying in a California suit that the "application of a modicum of common sense" would have shown he was eligible for the renewal. Yasin Gulam Dinani's job responsibilities hadn't changed from when USCIS first approved him for the L-1 visa in 2016 to when the agency declined to renew it in 2019, Dinani's employer, ADMP LLC, argued in a Wednesday complaint. An L-1 visa allows multinational companies to bring executives from abroad to the U.S. "Defendants have erroneously denied a petition for renewal …...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS