Cannabis Bill Roundup: NY To Vote On Pot Legalization Bill

Law360 (March 26, 2021, 7:26 PM EDT) -- New York legislators announced a deal on a final adult-use cannabis legalization bill with an eye for a vote within the week, while South Dakota's governor pitched legislators on a bill to make last-minute fixes to the state's upcoming marijuana program. Here are the major legislative developments in cannabis reform from the past week. After weeks of negotiation, New York lawmakers on Saturday announced that both chambers and Gov. Andrew Cuomo had reached a deal to legalize and tax recreational cannabis, while also instituting a suite of restorative justice programs intended to repair the damage of prohibition. The bill is expected to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS