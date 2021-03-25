Pipeline Work Can Restart Before Fed Approvals, FERC Says

Law360 (March 25, 2021, 10:10 PM EDT) -- The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission refused to change course after allowing certain construction activities to resume on the Mountain Valley Pipeline even though some federal approvals on the project are still needed, drawing a dissent from two commissioners who say those approvals are required first. In December, FERC said work could proceed along a 17-mile area near the Jefferson National Forest in Virginia. Mountain Valley Pipeline LLC had asked the commission to shrink a 25-mile zone near the forest where construction wasn't allowed and the commission in December granted the company's request. FERC said Wednesday that all of the federal approvals...

