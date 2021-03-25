Top Cyber Insurer CNA Disconnects Systems After Hack

Law360 (March 25, 2021, 7:48 PM EDT) -- Cybersecurity insurance provider CNA has been hit with a cyberattack that infiltrated its corporate email system and forced it to temporarily shut down its website and cut off its systems from its online network for days. The company said it discovered the hack March 21, has been wrestling with this attack for a few days and hired "third-party forensic experts to investigate" its seriousness and reported the problem to law enforcement. The cyber insurance giant's website functions cannot be accessed and are replaced with an announcement saying its systems continue to function but were moved offline "out of an abundance of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS