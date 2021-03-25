Mitsubishi Beats Bid To Invalidate Diabetes Drug Patents

Law360 (March 25, 2021, 6:06 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey federal judge has refused to invalidate patents for Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corp.'s diabetes drugs Invokana and Invokamet, striking down Zydus Pharmaceuticals Ltd.'s bid to dodge patent infringement claims over its plan to roll out generic versions. In what Mitsubishi's counsel Paul Hastings LLP said Thursday was one of the first Hatch-Waxman cases to be tried remotely from start to finish in New Jersey federal court, U.S. District Judge Freda L. Wolfson rejected Zydus' bid to prove the formulas were too obvious to warrant patent protection. The opinion, which was rendered Monday, is sealed per a confidentiality order....

