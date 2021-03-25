Corteva, DuPont Aim To Dodge NJ Water Supplier's PFAS Suit

Law360 (March 25, 2021, 9:01 PM EDT) -- Corteva Inc. and DuPont de Nemours Inc. urged a New Jersey federal court Thursday to release them from a water service company's suit over contamination from "forever chemicals," saying they were not involved in creating or selling the substances and can't be held responsible for a related entity's alleged liabilities. In seeking to escape an amended complaint from Suez Water New Jersey Inc. — which provides drinking water to more than 1.5 million Garden State residents — Corteva and so-called New DuPont blasted Suez's assertion that they assumed certain liabilities of E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Co., known as Old...

