Chinese Lender Urges Court To Enforce $1.7M Arbitral Award

Law360 (March 25, 2021, 8:31 PM EDT) -- A Chinese citizen urged a Massachusetts federal court on Thursday to confirm a $1.67 million arbitration award against a Chinese entrepreneur with businesses in the state, telling the court that the entrepreneur had no intention of ever repaying the business loan she gave him. Chinese national Jiewen Lin asked the court to recognize and enforce a $1.67 million arbitration award rendered in Guangzhou, China, in a case she brought against Binglin Zhong, a Chinese national who resides in Massachusetts and who holds interests in at least three Massachusetts businesses. Lin also asked the court to permit her to apply toward the court's judgment all...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS