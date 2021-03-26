Kirkland Snags Tax And Renewables Partner From Orrick

Law360 (March 26, 2021, 1:44 PM EDT) -- Kirkland & Ellis LLP has snagged a new partner with deep experience in tax and renewables for its tax and infrastructure practice groups, the firm announced Thursday, the latest addition to a rapidly expanding team. Michael J. Masri, will join the BigLaw firm's office in New York City, where he will focus on energy tax credits, government incentive programs, project developments and financings, mergers and acquisitions, and all forms of leasing transactions, a statement from the firm says. Masri, a born and raised New Yorker, joins Kirkland from Orrick Herrington & Sutcliffe LLP, where he worked on tax and project management....

