GOP Sens. Unveil Bill To Cut Natural Gas Export Regulations

Law360 (March 26, 2021, 9:10 PM EDT) -- Five Republican senators introduced a bill Thursday aimed at reducing regulations for the export of liquefied natural gas by speeding up the review process behind certain permits for export to non-Free Trade Agreement countries. The Natural Gas Export Expansion Act would amend the Natural Gas Act so that non-FTA export permits are treated the same as free trade countries and "deemed to be consistent with the public interest," according to the bill from U.S. Sens. Ted Cruz, R-Texas; Jim Inhofe, R-Okla.; Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va.; John Kennedy, R-La.; and Kevin Cramer, R-N.D. "While many choose to protest and ignore the critical...

