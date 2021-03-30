DLA Piper Snags Trial Trio In Dallas

Law360 (March 30, 2021, 2:59 PM EDT) -- DLA Piper recently hired a group of three trial attorneys from Mitchell Williams Selig Gates & Woodyard PLLC in Dallas, adding bulk to their litigation and regulatory practice. The group consists of Lyn Pruitt, Adria Conklin and Mary Catherine Way, DLA Piper announced last Thursday. Pruitt, who was previously at Mitchell Williams for 34 years, told Law360 her decision to jump firms came in an effort to better serve her clients, who are predominantly pharmaceutical and medical device manufacturers. "And hopefully moving over will add benefit to the clients that DLA already has," Pruitt said. "We have very similar clients, and...

