DOJ Says Keep Trump's EB-5 Rules Under 'De Facto' Doctrine

Law360 (March 25, 2021, 8:00 PM EDT) -- The Biden administration on Thursday defended a Trump administration policy that raised the EB-5 program's investment requirements, telling a California federal judge that an 1876 U.S. Supreme Court ruling should keep the former acting head of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's actions in place even if he was invalidly appointed. U.S. Department of Justice attorneys made the argument to U.S. Magistrate Judge Jacqueline Scott Corley during a video conference on the Behring Regional Center LLC's preliminary injunction motion seeking to halt an EB-5 rule change that, among other things, increased the minimum investment amount from $1 million to $1.8 million....

