Top UK Court Lowers Hurdle For Equal Pay Suits In Asda Fight

Law360, London (March 26, 2021, 10:06 AM GMT) -- Britain's highest court paved the way on Friday for 35,000 mostly female Asda retail workers to bring equal pay claims against the supermarket chain, lowering the bar for employees to show they can compare themselves with other groups of workers. Britain's Supreme Court has upheld a ruling that Asda's mostly female retail workers can bring equal pay claims against the supermarket giant. (Photo by Matthew Horwood/Getty Images) The U.K. Supreme Court upheld a lower court ruling that Asda Stores Ltd.'s retail workers, who are mostly women, can bring claims comparing their roles to those of the mainly male employees who work...

