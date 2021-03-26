Health Hires: Hooper Lundy, ClearPoint Neuro, Cue Health

Law360 (March 26, 2021, 4:06 PM EDT) -- Health care boutique Hooper Lundy & Bookman PC has snapped up an addition to its Denver office from Squire Patton Boggs LLP, while ClearPoint Neuro Inc. and Cue Health Inc. have announced they have brought on board new general counsel, headlining Law360's latest roundup of personnel moves in the health care and life sciences arena. Hooper Lundy & Bookman Sven Collins Sven Collins will bring his experience as a specialist in Medicare and Medicaid payment issues to Hooper Lundy, the firm said in a March 25 announcement. Collins, who was added to the firm as a partner from Squire Patton Boggs,...

