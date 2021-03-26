TV Maker Loses Bid To Revive Philips Hi-Def Patent Suit

Law360, London (March 26, 2021, 4:09 PM GMT) -- An English appeals court ruled on Friday that the country cannot set worldwide licensing rates for Philips' high-definition technology patents, ruling that the courts will not hear the dispute simply because a television manufacturer would like a decision. An English appeals court has rejected an attempt by a Turkish TV maker to revive its lawsuit against Philips over high-definition technology patents. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong) The Court of Appeal rejected the attempt by Vestel Elektronik Sanayi Ve Ticaret AS to revive its lawsuit. The company, which makes TVs for Panasonic and Toshiba, accused Dutch multinational Koninklijke Philips NV and Access Advance LLC, an...

