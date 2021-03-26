Suez Canal Ship Blockage Could Trigger Wave Of Claims

Law360, London (March 26, 2021, 3:31 PM GMT) -- The giant cargo ship that has blocked the Suez Canal will probably be a source of numerous law suits in the coming months, with potentially hundreds of millions of dollars on the line over loss of cargo, extra fuel charges or disruption to global supply chains. The Ever Given became grounded on Tuesday against a bank in the narrow North African shipping artery. The 400 meter-long vessel blocked hundreds of ships and has been sitting in the way of what shipping experts Lloyd's List estimates to be $9.6 billion in goods traffic every day. The ship's owner, Japanese company Shoei Kisen,...

