Forescout And Execs Duck Shareholder Suit For Now

Law360 (March 26, 2021, 7:49 PM EDT) -- Cybersecurity company Forescout and two of its executives no longer must face a proposed class action alleging they tricked investors about the company's earnings ahead of a sale that ultimately fell apart, but a California federal judge left the door open for future claims. In a Thursday order, U.S. District Judge Susan Illston granted a pair of dismissal bids, one filed by the company and one filed by the two executives, Forescout Technologies Inc. chief executive Michael DeCesare and Chief Financial Officer Christopher Harms. Judge Illston found that in the latest version of the investors' complaint, they had failed to show...

