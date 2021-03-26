Florida Truck Drivers Want Cert. In FLSA Overtime Suit

Law360 (March 26, 2021, 5:42 PM EDT) -- Truck drivers claiming a Florida transportation company misclassified them as exempt from overtime pay have urged a federal court to conditionally certify their collective action, saying they all faced the same policy that kept them from getting the extra wages. In a motion Thursday, former Christal Transport LLC driver Yamel Gonzalez argued that he had met the liberal standard for conditional certification at this early stage by showing he and other drivers were similarly situated because they faced the same alleged misclassification by the company and its owner. "Defendants' policies and practices … are uniformly applicable to plaintiff and the members...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS