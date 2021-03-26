China Retaliates By Sanctioning UK, Barristers Chamber

Law360 (March 26, 2021, 6:29 PM EDT) -- The Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Friday issued retaliatory sanctions against the United Kingdom — including a top barristers chamber, Essex Court Chambers — after the country jointly sanctioned China days earlier for "gross human rights violations" against Uyghurs and other minorities in Xinjiang. The U.K., the United States and the European Union sanctioned four top Chinese government officials and a state-owned economic-paramilitary organization on March 22, prompting China to sanction nine individuals and four entities of the U.K. that the ministry said "maliciously spread lies and disinformation." "This move, based on nothing but lies and disinformation, flagrantly breaches international...

