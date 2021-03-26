Judge Trims But Won't Toss Dallas Sick Leave Suit

Law360 (March 26, 2021, 4:48 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal judge narrowed but refused to dismiss a challenge to a Dallas ordinance requiring paid sick leave, rejecting a claim that the measure was unconstitutional but allowing the Lone Star state's allegation that the ordinance encroaches on state law to proceed. U.S. District Judge Sean Jordan on Thursday sustained claims from ESI/Employee Solutions LP, Hagan Law Group LLC and the state itself that Texas law preempted the Dallas ordinance. He also ruled that the federal court would continue adjudicating the case, even though the three accompanying constitutional claims that originally gave the court jurisdiction were dismissed. "If the court...

