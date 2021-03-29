Pandemic Bonuses Pose Problems In Bumper Year For Banks

Law360, London (March 29, 2021, 4:27 PM BST) -- Some of the largest banks in Britain have curbed bonuses amid concerns about public perception during the pandemic, leaving employees who take home a chunk of their annual salary once a year facing an uphill fight for their pay, attorneys say. As lenders feel the pressure from regulators and the public over paying bonuses during the economic slump, bankers will want to ensure that employers do not take advantage of their situation. The stakes are high for bankers and traders, who take home a large part of their annual compensation as a lump-sum payment. Several investment banks have had a bumper...

