Pa. Debt Collector Hit With Class Claims Over Writing Rule

Law360 (March 26, 2021, 3:30 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania debt collector was slapped Friday with a proposed class action in New Jersey federal court alleging the business violated the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act by sending collection letters stating that consumers could dispute debts verbally when those communications must be in writing. Plaintiff Jeffrey Rodriguez said it is the "pattern and practice" of Bensalem, Pennsylvania-based Monarch Recovery Management Inc. to send such letters that mislead consumers about their so-called debt verification rights under the FDCPA. Rodriguez is seeking to represent a class of Garden State consumers who received letters or notices from or on behalf of Monarch "in...

