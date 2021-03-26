Earnin Users Get Final OK On $12.5M Deal In Bank Fee Row

Law360 (March 26, 2021, 6:15 PM EDT) -- A $12.5 million deal between paycheck advance app Earnin and users has received a final stamp of approval in California federal court, resolving claims that the company was unclear about how its service could trigger bank fees. In an order filed Thursday, U.S. District Judge Beth Labson Freeman gave the final nod to the deal consisting of a $3 million settlement fund and an agreement for ActiveHours Inc., doing business as Earnin, to forgive up to $9.5 million owed by users who were suspended for nonpayment, ruling that users' positive reaction to the deal "strongly confirms" that the settlement is fair....

