NLRB Nixes Law Firm's Bid To Block Organizing By Paralegals

Law360 (March 26, 2021, 3:00 PM EDT) -- The National Labor Relations Board backed a regional official's decision to order a representation election for paralegals at Curran Berger & Kludt, shutting down the immigration law firm's argument that letting the workers organize with the United Auto Workers would raise conflicts of interest with clients. A three-member panel said Thursday that there's no basis to upend acting Regional Director Paul J. Murphy's decision to let paralegals and other workers at the Massachusetts-based law firm vote on whether they want to organize with UAW Local 2322. While Curran Berger & Kludt argued that allowing its paralegals to organize with the UAW...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS