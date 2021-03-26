Spain Fends Off Much Of Toyota Unit's Claims Over Subsidies

Law360 (March 26, 2021, 7:46 PM EDT) -- An international tribunal has rejected most claims brought against Spain by a division of Toyota Group's trading arm after the country dialed back its renewable energy incentives, ruling only that Madrid improperly clawed back certain subsidies issued to investors. In a March 17 award made public Friday, the International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes tribunal concluded that Spain violated a section of the Energy Charter Treaty requiring it to create stable and transparent conditions for investors by offsetting future payments owed against earlier payments found to be excessive. But the tribunal rejected claims related to other measures under that section,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS