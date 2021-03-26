DOL Upholds Visa Denial Over Missing Report

Law360 (March 26, 2021, 7:25 PM EDT) -- A U.S. Department of Labor appeals board has rejected a Texas school district's attempt to obtain a green card for one of its middle school teachers, determining that the district did not sufficiently describe its efforts to recruit domestic candidates for the job. A three-judge panel of the Board of Alien Labor Certification Appeals found Thursday that departmental regulations required the school district to prepare a separate report outlining the district's recruitment efforts, regardless of whether that information was contained elsewhere in the district's application. The board said the district failed to submit such a report. "The [certifying officer] correctly determined that...

