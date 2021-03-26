Texas Justices Told Venue Issues Doom Construction Suit

Law360 (March 26, 2021, 8:26 PM EDT) -- James W. Turner Construction Ltd. asked the Supreme Court of Texas to force a lower court to throw out a subcontractor's pay dispute, arguing that a forum selection clause binding the parties to proceed in Puerto Rico was improperly ignored. James W. Turner Construction, a general contractor, said in a mandamus petition Thursday that the matter is important for the justices to consider because enforcing the language would demonstrate that parties could rely on forum selection clauses in contracts, which the trial court was wrong to ignore. The underlying dispute was brought by subcontractor Ryder & Ryder Ltd, which was hired...

