Fla. Attys Can Use Payment Apps To Receive Fees, Funds

Law360 (March 26, 2021, 3:40 PM EDT) -- The Florida Bar's professional ethics committee on Tuesday approved a proposed advisory opinion giving the OK for attorneys in the state to accept fees and payments, including entrusted client funds, through online payment apps such as PayPal, LawPay, Apple Pay and Venmo. In its written opinion, the committee noted that it frequently received questions regarding the use of the apps in law and found that there is "no ethical prohibition per se to using these services, as long as the lawyer fulfills certain requirements." Namely, attorneys using online payment apps must be cognizant of each service's privacy settings, as well as...

