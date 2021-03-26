DHS Ousts Most Homeland Security Advisers From Council

Law360 (March 26, 2021, 5:20 PM EDT) -- Alejandro N. Mayorkas, the secretary of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, cleaned house at the department's advisory council on Friday, firing 32 members of the board to reassess how it can be "harnessed most effectively to advance the department's mission." In a letter to members of the Homeland Security Advisory Council, a group of outside advisers who provide guidance to the department on national security matters, Mayorkas said the group would be overhauled to provide the "greatest value" to the department. "In the service of an orderly transition to a new model for the HSAC, I have ended the term...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS