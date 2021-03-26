Ill. Settles Dispute With Amtrak Over Fuel Spill Contamination

Law360 (March 26, 2021, 4:32 PM EDT) -- Amtrak has agreed to pay civil penalties and investigate and clean up a Chicago site where it allegedly caused a diesel fuel spill that seeped into neighboring properties and groundwater, resolving claims it created a water pollution hazard. The state said in a complaint filed earlier this month that Amtrak was behind a January 2019 fuel spill at the Amtrak Lumber Street Yard in Chicago, a site used to service engines and passenger cars for Amtrak trains. In a consent order filed Thursday, Amtrak agreed to pay $29,000 in fines and will reimburse the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency for the costs...

