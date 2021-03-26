Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Analysis

Up Next At High Court: Acting SG Makes Debut In NCAA Case

Law360 (March 26, 2021, 6:56 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court returns to the telephonic "courtroom" this week with a full load of class action litigation touching on everything from Goldman Sachs' statements in securities filings to the NCAA's amateurism rules, an antitrust case that will feature Elizabeth Prelogar's first high court argument as acting solicitor general.

After announcing orders from its latest conference at 9:30 a.m. Monday, the court will launch into a heavy week of cases of major importance in the world of civil litigation. The three cases set for argument from Monday to Wednesday will mark the end of the March argument session, after which...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!