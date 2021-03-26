US-Venezuela Feud Derails WTO Dispute Session Again

Law360 (March 26, 2021, 4:09 PM EDT) -- The United States once again blocked Venezuela from requesting a panel to hear its complaint over U.S. sanctions on Friday, shutting down a monthly meeting to address trade disputes, two years to the day after a similar showdown occurred at the World Trade Organization concerning the legitimacy of Nicolás Maduro's government. The Biden administration chose to go the same route as its predecessor, arguing that Maduro's delegation to the WTO cannot challenge U.S. trade sanctions before the Dispute Settlement Body because it is an illegitimate regime. The U.S. is one of roughly four dozen countries that view opposition leader Juan Guaidó...

