PTAB Nixes Patent Behind $35M Verdict Against Samsung

Law360 (March 26, 2021, 9:32 PM EDT) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board has thrown out an Irish company's touch screen patent just a month after a jury in the Eastern District of Texas found that the patent was valid and that Samsung had infringed it to the tune of $35.4 million in damages. In a ruling issued Thursday, a three-judge PTAB panel said that 20 claims in a 2016 touch sensor patent owned by Dublin-based Solas OLED Ltd. were rendered obvious in light of four patents that were issued between 2008 and 2011 and were presented in an inter partes review petition by Samsung Display Co. Ltd....

