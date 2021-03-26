Blockchain Analytics Co. Gets $2B Value In Latest Financing

Law360 (March 26, 2021, 4:29 PM EDT) -- Chainalysis said Friday it raised $100 million from investors at a valuation of over $2 billion, funds that will go toward bringing in new customers for its blockchain analytics services. New York-headquartered Chainalysis said it plans to provide enterprise data services to additional cryptocurrency businesses, financial services providers, asset managers, financial institutions and government agencies. Chainalysis provides analyses of transactions recorded on blockchain technology — information that can be used for investigations, compliance and risk management, its website says. In addition to finance and cryptocurrency enterprises, Chainalysis has also won contracts with the Internal Revenue Service and the FBI, among other...

