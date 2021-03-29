Atty Froze Out Partner From VC, Crypto Funds, Suit Says

Law360 (March 29, 2021, 6:46 PM EDT) -- A onetime Kirkland & Ellis LLP associate is accused of freezing out a former business associate from a complex conglomerate of venture capital and cryptocurrency investment enterprises in a suit in state court in Santa Monica, California. In the action filed Thursday, plaintiffs Yida Gao and his company Sand Hill Advisors LLC accused attorney Adam Struck and 24 limited liability companies of cheating Gao out of a "50/50 split" of most of the companies the two set up as investment vehicles. Gao alleges that it was mutually understood between him and Struck that they were equal partners in their endeavors, despite...

