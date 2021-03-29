Verizon Nabs Permit For 196-Foot Cell Tower In Georgia

Law360 (March 29, 2021, 7:17 PM EDT) -- The local government of Athens, Georgia, must issue Verizon a permit to build a new communications tower within 21 days, a federal district judge ruled after finding government officials had not demonstrated that residents' safety and aesthetic concerns warrant blocking the project. U.S. District Court Judge Clay D. Land on Friday ended a 14-month spat over land usage rights with a ruling that found the locality did not have enough evidence to stop the proposed tower, which Verizon wants to fill mobile coverage gaps. "The court finds that defendants' decision to deny Verizon's special use permit was not supported by substantial evidence. Accordingly, Verizon is entitled...

