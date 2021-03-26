Schorsch Pushed On Audit Details In RCS Capital Trust Suit

Law360 (March 26, 2021, 11:05 PM EDT) -- Former AR Capital Properties LLC CEO Nicholas S. Schorsch insisted during a Chancery Court trial on Friday he could not recall when he learned about an audit scandal that doomed efforts to push through a $700 million sale to another, now-bankrupt, company he led in 2014, ultimately shattering a business empire. The timing of Schorsch's knowledge about the audit, which began to surface as ARCP was driving to complete a sale of Cole Capital to RCS Capital, or RCAP, took up a contentious block of the fifth day of trial on an RCAP bankruptcy trustee's suit for hundreds of millions in...

