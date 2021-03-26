Commerce Eases Reporting Rules For Encryption Exports

Law360 (March 26, 2021, 9:27 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Commerce on Friday eased reporting requirements for exports of certain encryption technologies, while also tweaking export controls on dozens of dual-use technologies that have both military and civilian uses. The final rule alters the Export Administration Regulations, or EAR, to eliminate or reduce reporting requirements for those encryption items, which include various software and technologies, according to Commerce's Bureau of Industry and Security. The rule is set to be formally published in the Federal Register on Monday and will go into effect immediately. Those encryption export reporting changes "are designed to reduce the regulatory burden for exporters...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS