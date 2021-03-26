Seattle Light Rail Contractor Cited $800K For Unpaid Wages

Law360 (March 26, 2021, 8:13 PM EDT) -- The Washington State Department of Labor and Industries cited a light rail contractor more than $800,000 in fines and unpaid wages for allegedly shorting workers on pay, an amount the agency said is the most sizable issued in recent years. Washington's labor agency cited Penhall, a contractor for a light rail project connecting Seattle and South Bellevue, for cheating 37 workers of straight and overtime wages. Penhall is appealing the violation notice, according to a press release issued by the state agency on Thursday. "Workers should be paid what they've earned," said Washington's Labor & Industries' Prevailing Wage Program manager Jim...

