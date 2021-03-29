Ex-Madoff Funds Can't Ditch Deutsche Bank's Contract Fight

Law360 (March 29, 2021, 9:13 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge on Friday denied a bid by former Bernie Madoff feeder funds to end Deutsche Bank Securities Inc.'s lawsuit accusing them of breaching a 2011 agreement to sell the bank's bankruptcy claims that were once worth $1.6 billion, finding that the bank's allegations are sufficient to proceed. In a 25-page order, U.S. District Judge Edgardo Ramos found that the evidence weighs in favor of the bank's argument that the agreement was binding, particularly since it contained "explicit language of commitment" and there was no provision in their contract that reserved the parties' right not to be bound...

