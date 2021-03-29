Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Former Super 8 Motel Owner Loses TCPA Junk Fax Suit

Law360 (March 29, 2021, 4:55 PM EDT) -- A Connecticut federal judge has granted a hotel and motel products supply company's bid to throw out a former Super 8 motel franchise's proposed Telephone Consumer Protection Act class action accusing the supplier of sending junk faxes, ruling that it had authorized the vendor's advertisements.

U.S. District Judge Kari A. Dooley said Friday that Gorss Motels Inc., the former corporate owner of a Super 8 by Wyndham motel franchise, consented to receive fax advertisements from supplier AVM Enterprises Inc. when it provided its fax number as part of an agreement with Wyndham Hotel Group that required the purchase of goods provided...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!