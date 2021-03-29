Former Super 8 Motel Owner Loses TCPA Junk Fax Suit

Law360 (March 29, 2021, 4:55 PM EDT) -- A Connecticut federal judge has granted a hotel and motel products supply company's bid to throw out a former Super 8 motel franchise's proposed Telephone Consumer Protection Act class action accusing the supplier of sending junk faxes, ruling that it had authorized the vendor's advertisements. U.S. District Judge Kari A. Dooley said Friday that Gorss Motels Inc., the former corporate owner of a Super 8 by Wyndham motel franchise, consented to receive fax advertisements from supplier AVM Enterprises Inc. when it provided its fax number as part of an agreement with Wyndham Hotel Group that required the purchase of goods provided...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS