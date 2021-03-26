Writer Wants 'Muppet Babies' Suit Against Disney In Timeout

Law360 (March 26, 2021, 5:56 PM EDT) -- A writer accusing The Walt Disney Co. of stealing his ideas for a "Muppet Babies" reboot urged a California federal judge Friday to stay the lawsuit so he can reopen a bankruptcy proceeding to address his purported copyright connected to the 1980s version of the show. Stephen D. Rothschild of King Holmes Paterno & Soriano LLP, who represents writer Jeffrey Scott, argued for the stay during a video conference hearing before U.S. District Judge Stanley Blumenfeld. The judge said he is tentatively siding with Disney's motion to dismiss the case, which argued that Scott cannot assert any purported copyright because he...

