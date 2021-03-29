Wynn Las Vegas Settles Tip-Pool Collective Action For $5.6M

Law360 (March 29, 2021, 7:39 PM EDT) -- Wynn Las Vegas LLC will pay $5.6 million to nearly 1,000 current and former table games dealers to resolve claims that the casino violated labor law by making them share tips with managers or supervisors, after a Nevada federal court approved the settlement's terms. In an order Friday, U.S. District Judge Andrew P. Gordon granted the parties' joint motion for settlement approval, saying the agreement fairly resolved the dealers' Fair Labor Standards Act claims, which had made it all the way to the Ninth Circuit and a U.S. Supreme Court petition. "The court specifically finds that the settlement confers a substantial...

