Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Wynn Las Vegas Settles Tip-Pool Collective Action For $5.6M

Law360 (March 29, 2021, 7:39 PM EDT) -- Wynn Las Vegas LLC will pay $5.6 million to nearly 1,000 current and former table games dealers to resolve claims that the casino violated labor law by making them share tips with managers or supervisors, after a Nevada federal court approved the settlement's terms.

In an order Friday, U.S. District Judge Andrew P. Gordon granted the parties' joint motion for settlement approval, saying the agreement fairly resolved the dealers' Fair Labor Standards Act claims, which had made it all the way to the Ninth Circuit and a U.S. Supreme Court petition.

"The court specifically finds that the settlement confers a substantial...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!