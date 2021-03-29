NJ Judge Won't Toss Health Plan Enrollment Fraud Claims

Law360 (March 29, 2021, 5:40 PM EDT) -- A former union official, a shell company founder and an accountant must face a lawsuit over an alleged scheme to defraud an autoworkers' health benefits fund out of millions of dollars, according to a New Jersey federal judge. U.S. District Judge Susan D. Wigenton on Friday denied dismissal motions by onetime United Auto Workers Local 2326 president Sergio Acosta, insurance broker Lawrence Ackerman and William J. Bacheler of Bacheler & Co. PC, reasoning that an amended version of a complaint by the fund and its board bolstered the claims. The plaintiffs, the fund and its board of trustees, accused Acosta and...

