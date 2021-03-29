Tech Co. Dodges 'Speculative' FCA Allegations Over Sourcing

Law360 (March 29, 2021, 8:32 PM EDT) -- Technology firm Synnex Corp. escaped a whistleblower's allegations that it sold unlawfully sourced products to the federal government when a California federal judge found the whistleblower's knowledge of the alleged scheme too "speculative" to support a False Claims Act case. U.S. District Judge William Alsup said in an opinion Friday that Matthew MacDowell was unable to show he had independent knowledge of fraudulent procurement practices and that many similar allegations had already been litigated and dismissed in prior lawsuits. "[MacDowell] bears the burden to raise some triable issue of fact that his knowledge of such allegations is independent of public disclosures,"...

