Insurer Wants Pancake House's Pandemic Coverage Suit Axed

Law360 (March 29, 2021, 7:36 PM EDT) -- Grange Insurance Co. asked an Illinois federal court to dish out a dismissal in a pancake restaurant's business interruption suit over $400,000 in pandemic-related losses, saying there wasn't any physical loss caused by the presence of the coronavirus or government shutdown orders to trigger coverage. The Old Fashioned Pancake House Inc.'s breach of contract and bad faith suit should be kicked, Grange argued in Friday's motion to dismiss, saying Illinois courts have held businesses like Old Fashioned can't show any "physical alteration or structural degradation" to its property caused by the virus. "Direct physical loss of or damage to property unambiguously...

