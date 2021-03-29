Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Insurer Wants Pancake House's Pandemic Coverage Suit Axed

Law360 (March 29, 2021, 7:36 PM EDT) -- Grange Insurance Co. asked an Illinois federal court to dish out a dismissal in a pancake restaurant's business interruption suit over $400,000 in pandemic-related losses, saying there wasn't any physical loss caused by the presence of the coronavirus or government shutdown orders to trigger coverage.

The Old Fashioned Pancake House Inc.'s breach of contract and bad faith suit should be kicked, Grange argued in Friday's motion to dismiss, saying Illinois courts have held businesses like Old Fashioned can't show any "physical alteration or structural degradation" to its property caused by the virus.

"Direct physical loss of or damage to property unambiguously...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!